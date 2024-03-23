Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 18,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock remained flat at $113.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,581,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

