MongoDB’s (MDB) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $295.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $410.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $449.67.

Shares of MDB opened at $355.50 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $198.72 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.71 and its 200 day moving average is $390.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.35 and a beta of 1.24.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

