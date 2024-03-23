Monero Price Reaches $137.91 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $137.91 or 0.00212391 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $41.96 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,933.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00721703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00132900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00047196 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00130959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,414,029 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.