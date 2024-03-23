MKT Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,992. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

