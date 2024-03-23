MKT Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MKT Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.88. 6,126,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,712. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

