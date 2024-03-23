Mizuho Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $340.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $316.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.