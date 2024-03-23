Mizuho Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $81.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.40.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,676,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,892,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439,896 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $297,948,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

