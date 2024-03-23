Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.44

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 64787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

