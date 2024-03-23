MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Trading Up 1.8%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 7.49 and last traded at 7.42. Approximately 17,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 90,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.29.

MISUMI Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is 7.74 and its 200-day moving average is 7.89.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

