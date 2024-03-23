Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Trading Down 4.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 30,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 172,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
