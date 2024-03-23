Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Trading Down 4.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 30,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 172,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at $68,511,366. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

