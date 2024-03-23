MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 1,260 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total value of $2,117,417.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total value of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total value of $3,457,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total value of $3,416,650.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total value of $3,170,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total value of $2,456,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total value of $2,458,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total value of $2,503,100.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,523.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 2.82. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $1,815.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $881.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.46.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.20.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

