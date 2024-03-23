MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Hits New 12-Month High at $584.64

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $584.64 and last traded at $578.59, with a volume of 13354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $576.78.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.60.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

