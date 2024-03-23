MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 25th (NYSEARCA:FLYD)

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, March 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 25th.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

