MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $45.00. 76,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 139,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43.
