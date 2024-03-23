MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 690,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 157,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,759 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,829,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,332. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

