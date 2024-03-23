Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.00 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00003472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $59.00 million and approximately $236,990.17 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,333,314 coins and its circulating supply is 26,243,138 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,333,314 with 26,243,138 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.23720954 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $228,077.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

