Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $570.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.