Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading 9.6% Higher

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 247,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.
