Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

