McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 870 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Stryker
In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Stryker Price Performance
NYSE SYK opened at $352.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stryker Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.
About Stryker
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
