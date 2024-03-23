McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 517 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $266.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average is $247.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.