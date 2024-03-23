McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,343 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $290.35 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $297.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.09 and its 200-day moving average is $239.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

