McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $979.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $903.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $742.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

