McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

