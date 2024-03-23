McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $27.16 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 4.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $977.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $890.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $754.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $478.77 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

