McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 2.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 103.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $252.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

