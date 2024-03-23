Matthew K. Fust Sells 60,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,179.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $44.29 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 110,565 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,409,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

