Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Shares Up 17.8%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Mastermind Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

