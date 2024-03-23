Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.67. 2,277,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,909. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $346.31 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $449.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

