Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 3.6%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $67.91. 5,355,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,525,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.