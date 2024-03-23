Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of -61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

