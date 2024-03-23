Martina Doyle Sells 2,265 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.57. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

