Martina Doyle Sells 2,265 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.57. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.
Aecon Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 36.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
