Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.43

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.43 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.43), with a volume of 18434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.40).

Manolete Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2,787.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.69.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

