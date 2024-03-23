Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.62. 122,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Main BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main BuyWrite ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Main BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Main BuyWrite ETF

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.