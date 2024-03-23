Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Trading Down 2.3%

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.

Lyons Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

