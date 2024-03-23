LVW Advisors LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,353.47. 3,862,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,253.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,048.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

