LVW Advisors LLC Sells 9,120 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX Trading Up 1.4 %

RTX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,801,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,854. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

