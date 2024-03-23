LVW Advisors LLC Sells 3,241 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.72. 1,712,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $110.37.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

