LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pool by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.38. 230,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,261. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

