LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,562 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 14.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $79,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 176,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

