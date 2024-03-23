LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.83. 75,580,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.35. The company has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

