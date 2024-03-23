LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 7,839 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 104,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 108,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,193,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after purchasing an additional 82,084 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 3,200,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,965. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

