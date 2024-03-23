LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $258.50. 2,493,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,726. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

