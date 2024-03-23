LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,943,000 after buying an additional 170,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after buying an additional 178,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $120.84. 1,426,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

