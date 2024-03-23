LVW Advisors LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,037,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

