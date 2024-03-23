LVW Advisors LLC Has $27.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.27. The company had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.92 and a 200 day moving average of $304.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

