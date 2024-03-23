LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after buying an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.17. 2,303,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.