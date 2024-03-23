LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after buying an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.17. 2,303,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.