LVW Advisors LLC Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,408. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

