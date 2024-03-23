LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 298,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

