LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 23,870,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,076,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

